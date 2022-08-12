Mary Arlene Shaver
Name:Mary Arlene Shaver
Age:96
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, August 27
Time:1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Inurnment will be held at the Massena Center Cemetery north of Massena at a later date.

 Mary Arlene Shaver, 96, of Atlantic, Iowa, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.

Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Mary's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

