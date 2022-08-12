|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|Mary Arlene Shaver
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 27
|Time:
|1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Inurnment will be held at the Massena Center Cemetery north of Massena at a later date.
|Notes:
Mary Arlene Shaver, 96, of Atlantic, Iowa, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Mary's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Mary Arlene Shaver, 96, of Atlantic
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 13
Anniversaries
-
Aug 12