Mary B. Strauch, 69, Westboro, Missouri
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Mary B. Strauch
Pronunciation: 
Age: 69
From: Westboro, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
Visitation Start: 4:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 5:00 P.M. 
Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.