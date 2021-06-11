Mary Binns
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering 
Name:Mary Binns 
Pronunciation: 
Age:70 
From:Red Oak 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, June 20, 2021 
Time:11:00 AM - 2:00 PM 
Location:Eagles Lodge, Red Oak, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Family requests memorials to the Red Oak Public Library in lieu of flowers.  
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.