|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Mary Bruce
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Hastings, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 28, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Emerson Volunteer Fire and Rescue or Malvern Volunteer Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
