Service:Funeral 
Name:Mary Bruce
Pronunciation: 
Age:98
From:Hastings, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Emerson Volunteer Fire and Rescue or Malvern Volunteer Fire Department
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

