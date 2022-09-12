Mary Wampler
Service: Graveside
Name: Mary Wampler
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Nebr. City
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Riverton Cemetery
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Riverton Cemetery ~ Riverton, IA
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City
Cemetery:  Riverton Cemetery ~ Riverton, IA
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.