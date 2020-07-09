|Service:
Mary Chase, 85, of Atlantic, Iowa, died, July 8, 2020, at CHI Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The family has requested social distancing during the visitation and funeral service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Mary Chase, 85, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
