Mary Chase, 85, of Atlantic, Iowa
Funeral 

Mary Chase
Age:85
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Sunday, July 12, 2020
Time:1:00 p.m. 
Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, July 11, 2020
Visitation Start:4:00 p.m.
Visitation End:6:00 p.m. 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Belknap Cemetery southwest of Oakland, Iowa
Mary Chase, 85, of Atlantic, Iowa, died, July 8, 2020, at CHI Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The family has requested social distancing during the visitation and funeral service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com