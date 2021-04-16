Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Mary Colleen Casey
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Griswold, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, April 19, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church - Griswold
Visitation Location:Duhn Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, April 19, 2021
Visitation Start:Rosary at 3:00 PM followed by visitation until
Visitation End:5:00 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Pleasant Township
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.