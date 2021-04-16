|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Mary Colleen Casey
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, April 19, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church - Griswold
|Visitation Location:
|Duhn Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 19, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|Rosary at 3:00 followed by visitation until
|Visitation End:
|5:00
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Township
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.