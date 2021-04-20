Mary E. Hanson, 99, Stanton, IA
Buy Now
Service:Funeral 
Name:Mary E. Hanson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:99 
From:Stanton, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 24, 2021 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, IA 
Visitation Location:Mamrelund Lutheran Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, April 24, 2021
Visitation Start:12:30 p.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Mamrelund Lutheran Church
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, IA 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.