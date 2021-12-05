|Service:
|Funeral service
|Name:
|Mary Ellen Lowder
|Pronunciation:
|"Kleever" and "Louder"
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 8
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
| Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 7
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to causes that were close to Mary Ellen’s heart.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Mary Ellen (Kluever) Lowder, 61, of Atlantic, died Friday, December 3, 2021, at her home.
The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by end of day Thursday.
