Mary Ellen
Service:Funeral service
Name:Mary Ellen Lowder
Pronunciation: "Kleever" and "Louder"
Age:61
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 8
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, December 7
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to causes that were close to Mary Ellen’s heart.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Notes:

Mary Ellen (Kluever) Lowder, 61, of Atlantic, died Friday, December 3, 2021, at her home.

 The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by end of day Thursday.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary Ellen’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

