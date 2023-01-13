Mary Ellen Norton
Service: Funeral
Name: Mary Ellen Norton
Pronunciation: 
Age: 91
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, January 17, 2023 
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m.
Visitation End: 10:30 a.m.
Memorials: Mary Ellen Norton Memorial
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa  1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Notes:

Mary Ellen passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Clarinda Regional Medical Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

