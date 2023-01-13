|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Mary Ellen Norton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 17, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 17, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Mary Ellen Norton Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023
|Notes:
Mary Ellen passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Clarinda Regional Medical Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Mary Ellen Norton, 91, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15