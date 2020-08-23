Frances Sowers
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation
Name: Mary "Frances" Sowers
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Henderson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, August 30, 2020
Time: 1-4 PM
Location: Henderson, Iowa Community Building
Visitation Location: Henderson, Iowa Community Building
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, August 30, 2020
Visitation Start: 1 PM
Visitation End: 4 PM
Memorials: Wesley Chapel Church 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

