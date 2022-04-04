Mary Gauthier, 99, of Lawrence, Kansas, formerly of Corning
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Mary Gauthier
Pronunciation: 
Age:99
From:Lawrence, Kansas
Previous:Corning
Day and Date:Saturday, April 9, 2022
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, April 8, 2022
Visitation Start:Open Visitation, 3:00 - 7:00 P.M., Rosary said at 4:30 P.M.
Visitation End:Family receiving friends, 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.
Memorials:Corning Education Foundation for a scholarship in memory of Mary; St. Patrick Catholic Church; and/or the Corning Alumni Association
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

