|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Mary Gauthier
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|99
|From:
|Lawrence, Kansas
|Previous:
|Corning
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 9, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, April 8, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Open Visitation, 3:00 - 7:00 P.M., Rosary said at 4:30 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|Family receiving friends, 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Corning Education Foundation for a scholarship in memory of Mary; St. Patrick Catholic Church; and/or the Corning Alumni Association
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
|Notes:
|Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Mary Gauthier, 99, of Lawrence, Kansas, formerly of Corning
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
