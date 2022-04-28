|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Mary Hobbs
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 3, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday May 2
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be at the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Mary Hobbs, 69, of Atlantic, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Adel Acres in Adel, Iowa.
The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of day Tuesday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Mary Hobbs, 69, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30
Anniversaries
-
Apr 28