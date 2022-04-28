Mary Hobbs
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Mary Hobbs
Age:69
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Time:  10:00 a.m.
Location: Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Monday May 2
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be at the Atlantic Cemetery
Mary Hobbs, 69, of Atlantic, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Adel Acres in Adel, Iowa.

The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of day Tuesday.  

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

