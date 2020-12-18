|Service:
|Private Funeral Services - webcast on the Corning United Methodist Church facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CorningUnitedMethodistChurch/)
|Name:
|Mary Hoffman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 22, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Corning United Methodist Church, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Corning United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 22, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|10:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, to Vintage Park and/or the Corning United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Prairie Rose Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa - public service
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Mary Hoffman, 97, of Lenox, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
