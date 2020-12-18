Service:Private Funeral Services - webcast on the Corning United Methodist Church facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CorningUnitedMethodistChurch/)
Name:Mary Hoffman
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Corning United Methodist Church, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Corning United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Visitation Start:9:00 A.M.
Visitation End:10:00 A.M.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, to Vintage Park and/or the Corning United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Prairie Rose Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa  - public service
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.