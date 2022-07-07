|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Mary Jo Smith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah and Essex
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 13, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Wednesday, July 13, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Essex Cemetery
|Notes:
Mary jo passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Mary Jo Smith, 76 of Farragut
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
