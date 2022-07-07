Mary Jo Smith
Service:Memorial Service
Name:Mary Jo Smith
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Farragut, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah and Essex 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 13, 2022 
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Date:Wednesday, July 13, 2022 
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Essex Cemetery
Notes:

Mary jo passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center.      

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.