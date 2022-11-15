Service:,  Memorial Service
Name: Mary Joanne Curnutt
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Rochester, Minnesota
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Visitation Location:

 There is no scheduled family visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, Missouri.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date, Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

