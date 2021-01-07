Putnam, Mary
Service:Funeral
Name:Mary L. Putnam
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, January 14, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Viewing Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
Viewing Day and Date:Wednesday, January 13, 2021 
Viewing Start:1:00 p.m.
Viewing End:4:00 p.m.
In Lieu of Flowers Memorials:Are currently being established
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

Mary passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Windsor Manor in Shenandoah.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

