Service:Funeral 
Name:Mary Leighton Combs 
Pronunciation: 
Age:87 
From:New Market, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 8, 2022 
Time:10 a.m. 
Location:New Market Church of Christ, 301 Main St. New Market 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Alzheimer's Association 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery:Old Memory, New Market, Iowa 
Notes:Mary passed away on June 14, 2022. 

