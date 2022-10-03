|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Mary Leighton Combs
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|New Market, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 8, 2022
|Time:
|10 a.m.
|Location:
|New Market Church of Christ, 301 Main St. New Market
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Alzheimer's Association
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Old Memory, New Market, Iowa
|Notes:
|Mary passed away on June 14, 2022.
