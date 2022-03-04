|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Mary Lightfoot
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|99
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 8, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
|Visitation & Rosary Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Monday, March 7, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Is currently being established
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Mt. Calvary Cemetery ~ Imogene
|Notes:
Mary passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Mary Lightfoot, 99 of Shenandoah
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
