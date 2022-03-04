Mary Lightfoot
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Mary Lightfoot
Pronunciation: 
Age:99
From:Shenandoah, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 8, 2022 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
Visitation & Rosary Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
Visitation Date:Monday, March 7, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.  The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Is currently being established 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Mt. Calvary Cemetery ~ Imogene
Notes:

Mary passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

