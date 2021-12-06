Service:                                             Rosary
Name: Lois Ludington
Pronunciation: 
Age: 96
From: Clarinda
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021
Time: 4 pm
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location:  Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021
Visitation Start: 2 pm
Visitation End: 4 pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

