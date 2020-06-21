|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Mary Lou (Bryte) Arnett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Omaha, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Locust Grove Cemetery in rural Farragut, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Locust Grove Methodist Church in rural Farragut, IA
|Visitation Date:
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Locust Grove Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Notes:
Mary Lou passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home in Omaha, NE. Those attending the visitation and graveside will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
