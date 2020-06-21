Mary Lou (Bryte) Arnett
Service:Graveside
Name:Mary Lou (Bryte) Arnett
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Omaha, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, June 25, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Locust Grove Cemetery in rural Farragut, IA
Visitation Location:Locust Grove Methodist Church in rural Farragut, IA 
Visitation Date:Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Visitation Start:6:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8:00 p.m.
Memorials:Locust Grove Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

Mary Lou passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home in Omaha, NE.  Those attending the visitation and graveside will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.