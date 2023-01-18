Service:Graveside Service
Name:Mary Lou Clark
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Atlantic, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m
Location: Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

 

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

Mary Lou Clark, 88, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Atlantic Specialty Care.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary Lou’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

