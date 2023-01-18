|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Mary Lou Clark
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Atlantic, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 24, 2023
|Time:
|1:00 p.m
|Location:
| Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Mary Lou Clark, 88, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary Lou’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
