Mary Lou (Jennings) Baker, 82, Des Moines

|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Mary Lou (Jennings) Baker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 9th
|Time:
|1:00pm
|Location:
|Hamilton's Funeral Home 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines
|Visitation Location:
|Hamilton's Funeral Home 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 8th
|Visitation Start:
|4:00pm
|Visitation End:
|6:00pm
|Memorials:
|May be directed to Unity Point Hospice, Taylor House or Animal Rescue League- Des Moines in loving memory of Mary Lou.
|Funeral Home:
|Hamilton's Funeral Home 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda Iowa at a later date.
|Notes:
|HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
