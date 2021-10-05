Mary Lou (Jennings) Baker, 82, Des Moines
Service:Memorial 
Name:Mary Lou (Jennings) Baker 
Pronunciation: 
Age:82 
From:Des Moines, Iowa 
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 9th 
Time:1:00pm 
Location:Hamilton's Funeral Home 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines 
Visitation Location:Hamilton's Funeral Home 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 8th 
Visitation Start:4:00pm 
Visitation End:6:00pm 
Memorials:May be directed to Unity Point Hospice, Taylor House or Animal Rescue League- Des Moines in loving memory of Mary Lou. 
Funeral Home:Hamilton's Funeral Home 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines  
Cemetery:Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda Iowa at a later date. 
Notes:HamiltonsFuneralHome.com 

