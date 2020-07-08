Mary Lou Kier, 72, of Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Visitation Memorial Gathering
Name:Mary Lou Kier
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous:Villisca and Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 14, 2020 
Visitation Start:1:00 pm 
Visitation End:3:00 pm 
Memorials:Directed To Family 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Private Inurnment in Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah 
Notes:Mary Lou passed away on Wednesday morning, July 8. 2020 at her home in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com