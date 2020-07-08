Mary Lou Kier, 72, of Red Oak, Iowa

|Service:
|Visitation Memorial Gathering
|Name:
|Mary Lou Kier
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Villisca and Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 14, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|3:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Directed To Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Private Inurnment in Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
|Notes:
|Mary Lou passed away on Wednesday morning, July 8. 2020 at her home in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
