|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Mary Lou Piearson
|Pronunciation:
|Pierson
|Age:
|85
|From:
Adel, Iowa
|Previous:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October, 8, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Price Funeral Home in Maryville
|Visitation Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 8, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer Association at www.alz.org or Laura Street Baptist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|White Oak Cemetery, Maryville
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.