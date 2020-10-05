Service:Funeral  
Name:Mary Lou Piearson 
Pronunciation:Pierson 
Age:85 
From:

Adel, Iowa 

Previous:Maryville, Missouri 
Day and Date:Thursday, October, 8, 2020 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Price Funeral Home in Maryville 
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 8, 2020 
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer Association at www.alz.org or Laura Street Baptist Church 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home 
Cemetery:White Oak Cemetery, Maryville 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.