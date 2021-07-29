Service: Funeral Service
Name: Mary Louise Saunders
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Leavenworth, Kansas
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Monday, August 2, 2021
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, August 2, 2021
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
Memorials:

 Mary Saunders Memorial Fund

Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.