Mary Lua Trede
Service: Funeral
Name: Mary Lua Trede
Pronunciation: Mary Loo-ah Tree-dee
Age: 92
From: Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Macedonia United Methodist Church - Macedonia, IA
Visitation Location: Macedonia United Methodist Church - Macedonia, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service)
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Macedonia United Methodist Church or Elm Crest Senior Living - Harlan, IA
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Macedonia Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/656190/mary-lua-trede/

