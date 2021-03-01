|Service:
|Celebration Of Life
|Name:
|Mary Luetta Lawrence-Jones
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 5, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 - 3:00 P.M., with Eulogy read at 2:30 P.M.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Corning Alumni and Education Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Mary Luetta Lawrence-Jones, 85, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.