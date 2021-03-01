Mary Luetta Lawrence-Jones, 85, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Corning, Iowa
Service:Celebration Of Life
Name:Mary Luetta Lawrence-Jones
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Previous:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, March 5, 2021
Time:2:00 - 3:00 P.M., with Eulogy read at 2:30 P.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Corning Alumni and Education Foundation
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

