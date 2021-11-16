|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Mary Margaret "Peg" Fast
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Elliott, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 22, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Villisca United Methodist Church-Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Villisca United Methodist Church-Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|2 PM
|Visitation End:
|4 PM
|Memorials:
|suggested to the Villisca United Methodist Church or the Outdoor Classroom Project at Enarson Elementary School
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Morton's Mill Cemetery-Morton's Mill, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Mary Margaret "Peg" Fast, 96, of Elliott, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
