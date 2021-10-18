Service: Family Visitation
Name: Mary Myrlene Kellison
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, October 22, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:30 P.M.
Visitation End: 7:30 P.M.
Memorials: Mary Kellison Memorial Fund
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.