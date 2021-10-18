|Service:
|Family Visitation
|Name:
|Mary Myrlene Kellison
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Private graveside service will be held at a later date.
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 22, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:30 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:30 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Mary Kellison Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment at a later date.
|Notes:
Mary Myrlene Kellison, 79, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
