|Service:
|Funeral service
|Name:
|Mary Nichols Olsen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Marshalltown, IA
|Previous:
|Formerly of Atlantic, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 25, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. (Service)
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Accura Healthcare in Marshalltown, Iowa.The Service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
