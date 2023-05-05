Mary Palmer
Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Mary Palmer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood,IA
Visitation Location: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Visitation Start: 9:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. ( 1 1/2 hours prior to service)
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Carson, IA Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/656288/mary-palmer/

