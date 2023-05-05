|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Mary Palmer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 12, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood,IA
|Visitation Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, May 12, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m. ( 1 1/2 hours prior to service)
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Carson, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/656288/mary-palmer/
Mary Palmer, 77, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
