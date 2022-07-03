Mary Terhune
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Mary Terhune
Pronunciation: 
Age:  82
From:  Savannah, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Wed, July 6, 2022
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date:  Wed, July 6, 2022
Visitation Start:  10:00 am
Visitation End:  11:00 am
Memorials: Mount Hope Cemetery or charity of donor's choice
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

