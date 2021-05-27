Mary Vasquez
Buy Now
Service:Memorial Celebration of Life
Name:Mary Vasquez
Pronunciation:Vahs - ques
Age:68
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 29, 2021
Time:3:00 PM
Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, May 29, 2021
Visitation Start:2:00 PM
Visitation End:service time at 3:00 PM
Memorials:May be given in Mary's name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Mary passed away Tuesday at the Lenox Care Center.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

