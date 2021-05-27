|Service:
|Memorial Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Mary Vasquez
|Pronunciation:
|Vahs - ques
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|Time:
|3:00 PM
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|service time at 3:00 PM
|Memorials:
|May be given in Mary's name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Mary passed away Tuesday at the Lenox Care Center.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Mary Vasquez, 68, Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.