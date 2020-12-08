|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Mateo Gabriiel Long
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|infant son
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 15, 2020
|Time:
|3:00 PM
|Location:
|Lenox United Presbyterian Church, Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|May be given in his name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Mateo was born December 3, 2020 in Council Bluffs. He is the infant son of Cody and Liizett Long of Lenox.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Mateo Gabriiel Long, infant, Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
