Mateo Gabriiel Long
Service:Memorial
Name:Mateo Gabriiel Long
Pronunciation: 
Age:infant son
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Time:3:00 PM
Location:Lenox United Presbyterian Church, Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be given in his name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Mateo was born December 3, 2020 in Council Bluffs. He is the infant son of Cody and Liizett Long of Lenox.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

