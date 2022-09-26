Matthew Garrett Pierce, 49, Hamburg, Iowa
Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Matthew Garrett Pierce
Pronunciation: 
Age: 49
From: Hamburg, Iowa
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Visitation Location:

 Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End:  11:00 A.M.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Private family inurnment at later date, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
Notes:

Cremation will take place following the funeral service.

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

