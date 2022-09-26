|Service:,
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Matthew Garrett Pierce
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|49
|From:
|Hamburg, Iowa
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 28, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Visitation Location:
Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 28, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment at later date, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
|Notes:
Cremation will take place following the funeral service.
Matthew Garrett Pierce, 49, Hamburg, Iowa
Minter Funeral Chapel
