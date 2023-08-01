Matthew Miller
Service: Visitation
Name:Matthew Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age:33 
From:Independence, Missouri 
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel - Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, August 3, 2023 
Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. 
Visitation End:7:00 P.M. 
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.