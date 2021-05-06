Kent Hoxie
Service:Social Gathering
Name:Maurice "Kent" Hoxie
Pronunciation: 
Age:67
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Gathering Location:Shenandoah Elks Lodge
Gathering Day and Date:Monday, May 10, 2021
Gathering Starting Time:2:00 p.m.
  
Memorials:Shenandoah Elks Lodge
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Kent passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at his home in Council Bluffs.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.cutleroneill.com/obituaries/Maurice-K-Kent-Hoxie?obId=20951902#/obituaryInfo

