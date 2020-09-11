Maurice "Moe" Myers, 72, Cheyenne, WY
Service:Celebration of Life Service 
Name:Maurice "Moe" Myers
Pronunciation: 
Age:72 
From:Cheyenne, WY 
Previous:Henderson, IA 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 19, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Christian Church, Henderson, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Cheyenne Regional Caner Center or Shriner' s Hospital
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Farm Creek Cemetery at a later date.
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family directed service with assistance from Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home

Family requires masks.

 

