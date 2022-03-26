|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Max Bisbee
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Carson, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 2, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Macedonia United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Macedonia United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 2, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|Macedonia Pioneer Trail Museum or Macedonia Hamilton Development
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Burial with military honors - Macedonia Cemetery
|Notes:
|Max passed away February 24, 2022. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/640272/max-bisbee
Max Bisbee, 93, Carson, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
