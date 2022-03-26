Max Bisbee
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Max Bisbee
Pronunciation: 
Age: 93
From: Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Macedonia United Methodist Church
Visitation Location: Macedonia United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.  (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Macedonia Pioneer Trail Museum or Macedonia Hamilton Development
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Macedonia Cemetery
Notes:Max passed away February 24, 2022. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/640272/max-bisbee

