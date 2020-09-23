|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Max DeWitt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Casey, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
Max DeWitt, 90, of Casey, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Guthrie County Hospital.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date the at the Dalmanutha Cemetery Northwest of Casey, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the Guthrie County Hospital, Adair Fire and Ambulance, or the Casey Fire Department.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Max’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Max DeWitt, 90, of Casey, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.