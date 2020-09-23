Max DeWitt, 90, of Casey, Iowa
Name:Max DeWitt
Age:90
From:Casey, Iowa
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic, IA Cemetery
Max DeWitt, 90, of Casey, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Guthrie County Hospital.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date the at the Dalmanutha Cemetery Northwest of Casey, Iowa. 

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the Guthrie County Hospital, Adair Fire and Ambulance, or the Casey Fire Department.

Roland Funeral Home is caring for Max’s family and his arrangements.   Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

