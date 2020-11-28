Max Hunziger
Service: Funeral services
Name: Max Hunziger
Pronunciation: HUN ziger
Age:  83
From:  Forest City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Thurs, Dec 3, 2020
Time:  10:30 am
Location:  Forest City Christian Church
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date:  Wed, Dec 2, 2020
Visitation Start:  6:00 pm
Visitation End:  8:00 am
Memorials: Forest City Christian Church or Forest City Union Cemetery
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Forest City Union Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

