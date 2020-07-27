Service:Memorial Graveside
Name:Max L. Hopkins
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Ralston, Nebraska
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, July 31, 2020
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Nebraska Humane Society or American Cancer Association
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Max passed away on May 4, 2020 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.