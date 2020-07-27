|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Max L. Hopkins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Ralston, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Nebraska Humane Society or American Cancer Association
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Max passed away on May 4, 2020 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.
Max L. Hopkins, 75 of Ralston, NE
