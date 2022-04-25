|Service:,
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Max Lee Thomas
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, April 29, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
There is no scheduled family visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
| Rock Port R-II Community Track or Rock Port Senior Center
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
Max Lee Thomas, 81, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
