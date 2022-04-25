Max Lee Thomas, 81, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:,  Memorial Service
Name: Max Lee Thomas
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, April 29, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location:

 There is no scheduled family visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Rock Port R-II Community Track or Rock Port Senior Center
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

