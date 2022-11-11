|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Max Noble
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Clearmont, MO
|Previous:
|Stanberry, MO
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 15th, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 15th, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Hall Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153 Stanberry, MO 64489
|Funeral Home:
|Roberson Fuenral Home, Stanberry, MO
|Notes:
|Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com
Max Noble, 82, Clearmont, MO (formerly of Stanberry, MO)
Ritchie Funeral Home
