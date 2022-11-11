Service: Funeral
Name: Max Noble
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Clearmont, MO
Previous: Stanberry, MO
Day and Date:Tuesday, November 15th, 2022
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO
Visitation Location:Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 15th, 2022
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM
Memorials:Hall Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153 Stanberry, MO 64489
Funeral Home:Roberson Fuenral Home, Stanberry, MO
Notes:Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com 

