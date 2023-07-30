|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Max R. Jaeckel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Hamburg, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday; August 1, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|United Trinity Church ~ Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Location:
|United Trinity Church ~ Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday; August 1, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, to Grape Comm. Hospital Foundation, Hamburg Fire Dept. or United Trinity Church~Hamburg.
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Hamburg Cemetery ~ Hamburg, IA
|Notes:
|Military honors will be conducted by the Hamburg American Legion. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Max R. Jaeckel, age 95 of Hamburg, IA
