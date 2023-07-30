Max Jaeckel
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Max R. Jaeckel
Pronunciation: 
Age: 95
From: Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday; August 1, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: United Trinity Church ~ Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location: United Trinity Church ~ Hamburg, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday; August 1, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, to Grape Comm. Hospital Foundation, Hamburg Fire Dept. or United Trinity Church~Hamburg.
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home
Cemetery: Hamburg Cemetery ~ Hamburg, IA
Notes:Military honors will be conducted by the Hamburg American Legion.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.