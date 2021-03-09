Maxine Butts, 90, of Farragut, Iowa
Service:Family Graveside Funeral
Name:Maxine Butts
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Farragut, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 13, 2021
Time: 
Location:Farragut Cemetery 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, March 12, 2021
Open Viewing/Visitation:11:00 AM to 6:00 PM @ funeral home
Visitation W/Family:11:30 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge #1122
Memorials:Directed to the Farragut and Riverton Fire and Rescue Squad
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial: 
Notes:Maxine passed away in Shenandoah on Monday evening, March 8, 2021 at Windsor Manor.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

