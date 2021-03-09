Maxine Butts, 90, of Farragut, Iowa

|Service:
|Family Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Maxine Butts
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 13, 2021
|Location:
|Farragut Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 12, 2021
|Open Viewing/Visitation:
|11:00 AM to 6:00 PM @ funeral home
|Visitation W/Family:
|11:30 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge #1122
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Farragut and Riverton Fire and Rescue Squad
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Maxine passed away in Shenandoah on Monday evening, March 8, 2021 at Windsor Manor. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
