Maxine Hagen, 92, Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Maxine Hagen
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic
Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:December 28, 2022
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:to the time of service
Memorials:

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church or the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund. 

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Oakwood  Cemetery, Lewis, Iowa
Notes:

The service will be livestreamed and a link will be provided closer to the date of the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Maxine’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

