|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Maxine Hagen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 28, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|First United Methodist Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|December 28, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|to the time of service
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church or the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Oakwood Cemetery, Lewis, Iowa
|Notes:
The service will be livestreamed and a link will be provided closer to the date of the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Maxine’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Maxine Hagen, 92, Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 26
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28