|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Maxine Lyon
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|103
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 11, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 11
|Visitation Start:
|1 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2 p.m.
|Memorials:
First United Presbyterian Church for the refurbishment of the organ
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Interment will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
The service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com following the service. Masks are required for attenders at the visitation and service.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Presbyterian Church for the refurbishment of the organ.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Maxine's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Maxine Lyon, 103, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
