Maxine Lyon, 103, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Funeral 
Name:Maxine Lyon
Age:103
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Sunday, April 11, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, April 11 
Visitation Start:1 p.m.
Visitation End:2 p.m.
Memorials:

First United Presbyterian Church for the refurbishment of the organ

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Interment will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery

Notes:

The service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com following the service.  Masks are required for attenders at the visitation and service. 

Memorials may be directed to the First United Presbyterian Church for the refurbishment of the organ.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Maxine's family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

